Umpire Signals Wide Ball Even Before Delivery, Yet Batsman Gets Caught Out: Watch

Watch the hilarious video of a batter getting caught out, despite the fact that the umpire had already signaled a wide during the village cricket match.

England Barmy Army

An interesting video is currently making rounds on social media, where a batter can be seen getting bizarrely caught out, after the umpire signals for a wide. The incident occured during a village cricket match in UK and was shared on Twitter by a user named Andy. In the video, the umpire can be spotted calling for a wide, even before the delivery is pitched.

As the bowler delivers the looping delivery, that pitched down the leg side, the umpire calls for a wide, but the batter continues to go after the ball. However, the batter ends up edging the ball as it goes up in the air. The wicketkeeper sees this as a wicket opportunity and runs back, before competing for an easy catch. 

“We toured the IOW. There were so many village moments but this one was caught on camera. Massive leg side wide. Always gets the man. Previous game we were 16/9,” Twitter used wrote while sharing the video.

The video proves that umpiring can be a tough job in the sport of cricket, as the batter found a way to get dismissed through a catch, despite the fact that it was wide. The video gained widespread reach after getting uploaded and received reactions from all corners of the cricketing world. Having said that, here's a look at the best reactions.

Watch the Batter getting caught on a wide ball:

England's Barmy Army reacts to the video

Meanwhile, England cricket supporter group, The Barmy Army re-shared the video and reacted to it. “Umpire already signalling a wide…OUT caught,” Barmy Army said. The video was quick to get viral all over social media, as cricket fans reacted to it with many interesting tweets.  

Know how the cricket fans reacted to the video

“That’s why batting can be so frustrating. We’ve all been there trying to hit a rank delivery too hard. Unlucky fella and welcome to the Club!,” a user wrote on Twitter.

“Not that much celebration by the fielding team, presumably this is a regular occurrence?! 😳🤣,” a Twitter user reacted.

“Can’t be a wide if it’s been hit; umpire needs to hold his horses occasionally..,” another cricket fan wrote.

“First thought that is 6 give me ball then you realize that's a w/k ...lol what a ball ....life has no balance,” another user said.

