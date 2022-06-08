Umran Malik Reveals Rahul Dravid's Advice After Joining Team India Squad For First Time

India's fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik has spoken out about his first meeting with head coach Rahul Dravid. While interacting with the BCCI's social media staff, Malik expressed his delight at the opportunity to meet Dravid during the first training session on Monday. Malik said that Dravid complimented his bowling and told him to continue doing what he had been doing before joining the national squad.

"I spoke with Rahul Sir during my first training session. First and foremost, he is a big legend in the game, therefore I was happy to have the opportunity to speak with him. He complimented my bowling skills and encouraged me to keep doing what I was doing. I learnt a lot of things on my first day. It was a good experience," Malik said while speaking to the social media team of the BCCI.

Malik is a part of the 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. Malik was given the chance after a strong showing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he took 22 wickets in 14 matches and was named the Emerging Player of the Season. Malik was the fastest Indian bowler in the IPL this season and was also the quickest overall for a long time until Lockie Ferguson broke his record in the tournament's final game.

Dravid had earlier praised the youngster, claiming that he was one of the reasons the IPL this season was exciting for him. As a coach, Dravid stated he'd like to see Malik develop into a red-ball player and play for India in all formats. The 22-year-old is anticipated to make his India debut in the opening game on June 9, but he may not get a chance to play in every match because Dravid has stated that everyone will be given an equal opportunity.

India vs South Africa

India’s T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Image: BCCI/Twitter