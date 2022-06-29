23-year-old Indian pacer Umran Malik rose to the occasion, helping the Men In Blue clinch a 2-0 series win against Ireland on Tuesday. India clinched victory in the second T20I played at The Village Stadium in Dublin by defending a first-innings total of 225 runs after restricting Ireland at 221/5. Malik emerged as the key pacer for India in the match as he successfully defended 17 runs in the final over.

With George Dockrell batting on 34 runs off 15 balls and Mark Adair on 13 runs off six balls, Ireland found themselves at 209/5 at the end of the 19th over. India captain Hardik Pandya then decided to hand the ball to Umran, who made his international debut earlier in the series opener. Bowling the final over, Umran got hit for a few boundaries and also conceded a no-ball, but kept his calm to seal a thrilling finish for India.

The youngster started off the 20th over with a dot ball to Adair, before overstepping on the next ball. Adair made the maximum out of the free hit and hit a four, followed by another four in the very next ball. With the batters managing to score only three singles in the final three balls, India completed their first series win under the leadership of Pandya.

Watch Umran Malik defending 17 runs in the final over of IND vs IRE 2nd T20I

Well done umran Malik what a performance under pressure 👏👏👏#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/nxA1LPBXPG — Basim Basharat (@basim_basharat) June 28, 2022

What else happened during the India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I?

While Dockrell and Mark Adair remained unbeaten on individual scores of 34 runs in 16 balls and 23 runs off 12 balls respectively, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with a wicket each. Earlier in the first innings of the match, India reached the high-scoring total, courtesy of a 176-run partnership between Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda.

India was reduced to 13/1 after opener Ishan Kishan was dismissed on the individual score of three runs. However, Hooda and Samson then displayed immense versatility and looked solid batting together. Hooda went on to score his maiden international century by hitting 104 runs in 57 balls, while Smason hit 77 runs in 42 balls.

Umran Malik's 2022 season so far

Umran Malik received a maiden Team India callup on the back of a great Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign with Sunriser Hyderabad. He was SRH’s top wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 14 games, with the best effort of 5/25. Most notably, he received attention and praise from all corners of the cricketing world for his consistency in bowling at top speeds.

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam