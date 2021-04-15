'Unadkat Exits Dinda Academy': Netizens Shocked As RR Pacer Rattles DC Top-order On Return

Returning into the playing XI after missing out on the first game against Punjab Kings, Jaydev Unadkat took Delhi Capitals by the storm as he wreaked havoc at the Wankhede on Thursday. The left-arm pacer rattled the Delhi top-order landing Pant & Co. in troubled waters within the powerplay itself. Unadkat, who was IPL's most expensive buy in 2018, first got rid of in-form Prithvi Shaw and then went on to account for Shikhar Dhawan and veteran Ajinkya Rahane.

Unadkat's triple strike has helped Rajasthan Royals attain the pole position in the ongoing contest against Delhi Capitals. While the Saurashtra pacer bagged three wickets, Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Marcus Stoinis for a duck, reducing Delhi to 4 wickets down. Unadkat ended his spell with 3 wickets and conceded 15 runs off his 4 overs. Here's how netizens reacted to Unadkat's fierce spell:

We are living in 2021, while Unadkat is living in 2017. #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/FALo8lhimP — Manya (@CSKian716) April 15, 2021

Hitting Unadkat isn't as easy as Dhoni made it look like for years ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/JL32BETi24 — ððˆð“ðˆð (@Nitin__10) April 15, 2021

Unadkat picks 2 wickets in 2 oversðŸ˜² pic.twitter.com/E3Vfw6VHvv — Preyesh Goyal (@PreyeshG) April 15, 2021

Jayadev Unadkat injury

After a spectacular spell, Jaydev Unadkat has given a scare to Rajasthan Royals, as the franchise has already been dealt with huge blows. Bowling his final over in the match against Delhi, Unadkat slipped just before the last delivery and landed awkwardly on his ankle. However, the pacer bowled his last delivery before walking off the field. Anuj Rawat has replaced Unadkat on the field while the franchise is yet to update on his injury.

Pant takes on RR

In his second game as captain, Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to field first at the Wankhede stadium against Delhi Capitals. The RR skipper highlighted that his team does not mind leaking runs and is confident of chasing any target down. With Ben Stokes being ruled out of the tournament, the Royals have brought in David Miller in the playing XI.

"On this wicket, toss doesn't matter. The surface looks good. Good to hear that we have won the last five matches (against RR) but the team that plays well will in the match. Hetmyer misses out, Rabada comes in for him. Lalit Yadav makes his debut," said DC skipper Rishabh Pant. After an initial rout, skipper Rishabh Pant has been leading his franchise from front. The young gun continues to play fearlessly and has scored 46 runs off 26 deliveries.

Lalit Yadav makes debut

Despite having won their first game against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede, skipper Rishabh Pant has made two changes to the winning combination as the Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada returned to action. The second change means debut for 24-year-old Lalit Yadav who replaces Amit Mishra in the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals, who eye their first win of the season.

Lalit Yadav, who hails from India's national capital, shot up the ranks after he smashed a perfect over in a local game. The now 24-year-old cricketer has hit six sixes in an over, not only once, but twice in his career so far. The first exploit came in a T20 match at the Najafgarh Sports complex while Yadav played for a Sporting club. During his innings, Lalit Yadav single-handedly wreaked havoc against the opposition hitting 130 runs in only 46 balls in his knock that consisted of 13 maximums and 9 boundaries. In response, the entire opposite batting line up could not even match Lalit's individual score and were bundled out for just 75. Lalit Yadav's second perfect over came during a DDCA T20 league at the famous Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.