Unbelievable! Shardul Thakur equals Don Bradman and Allan Border's years old record

Shardul Thakur has rightly earned the nickname of 'Lord' due to his uncanny knack for transforming the course of a match at the most unexpected moments. One cannot forget his incredible partnership with Washington Sundar at The Gabba, which salvaged a seemingly hopeless situation for India. Nor should we overlook his explosive innings of 51 and 60 at The Oval against England last year.

In the World Test Championship final against Australia, Shardul Thakur rose to the occasion once again. It may be an exaggeration to say he has single-handedly put India in a winning position. But his resilient knock of 51 off 109 balls on Day 3 ensured team India to stay in the game after being dominated in the first two days of the WTC final.

But that's not all. In reaching his fourth Test half-century, Shardul Thakur has joined the likes of Australian greats Don Bradman and Allan Border, an achievement that deserves recognition.

Notably, this marks Shardul's third consecutive fifty at The Oval, a record shared only with Bradman and Border among overseas batsmen. It seems Shardul has a special affinity for this venue, having registered three half-centuries in just two Tests played here, along with five wickets and an innings yet to be completed. His batting average at The Oval stands at an impressive 56.

Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane inspire India's comeback

When Shardul came to the crease, India was reeling at 152 for six, having lost KS Bharat early on Day 3. They still needed 118 runs to avoid the follow-on. However, by the time Shardul departed, India not only avoided the follow-on but also approached the 300-run mark.

Teaming up with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 89 off 129 balls, Shardul constructed a crucial 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket. This stands as India's highest partnership in the WTC finals.

Shardul, known for thriving in such crisis situations, faced a tough challenge from Australia's captain Pat Cummins, who subjected him to a barrage of aggressive deliveries. Twice hit by Cummins in the same over, Shardul resorted to using arm guards on both hands. He was fortunate to survive an early drop in the slip cordon by Cameron Green. Nevertheless, he remained composed and gradually found his rhythm.

During his 109-ball innings, Shardul struck six boundaries before finally being dismissed in the post-lunch session, as he aimed for an expansive drive off Green.

Image: BCCI/Twitter