India and Australia recently locked horns against each other in a five-match T20I series. The series ended on Tuesday after Australia beat India in the fifth and final match. On Thursday, Cricket Australia shared a video on social media to hail the "special tour" to India. The video shows various aspects of India from mouth-watering street food to wedding celebrations and also captures the colourful landscape.

"It's not every day you get to play cricket for Australia, in India!" Sights and sounds from a special tour to India," Cricket Australia captioned the post on Twitter. The video has garnered more than 50,000 views since being shared a few hours ago. Amanda Wellington commented on the post, saying that they got 'unbelievable support in India'.

Unbelievable support in India 🇮🇳🏏❤️ where would you rather be? #INDvAUS https://t.co/Fi2zxS7gE2 — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) December 22, 2022

Australian cricketer Jessica Jonassen reshared the post wishing that she had more than five days in India in order to further explore the beautiful country. "Wish I had more than 5 days in this beautiful country! Hopefully, be back soon enough," Jonassen captioned her post on Twitter. Jonassen, who played only the first T20I against India, could come back to play in the inaugural edition of the Women's Indian Premier League, which is expected to take place in March next year.

Wish I had more than 5 days in this beautiful country! Hopefully be back soon enough 🤞🏽🔥 https://t.co/3VeTDcPJLV — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) December 22, 2022

Australia vs India

As far as the five-match T20I series is concerned, Australia won the contest 4-1 courtesy of three back-to-back wins in the last three matches. Australia started the tour with a 9-wicket victory in the first T20I. The second match ended in a draw with India winning the one-over eliminator to level the series. The third, fourth, and fifth games were all won by the visiting side by margins of 21 runs, 7 runs, and 54 runs, respectively.

Beth Mooney finished as the leading run-scorer of the series with 205 runs in five matches, which she scored at an average of 68.33. Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath scored 165 and 146 runs to finish second and third on the list, respectively. Shafali Verma scored the most number of runs for India with 140 runs in five matches. Heather Graham and Ashleigh Gardner picked seven wickets each to finish as the joint-highest wicket-takers of the tournament. India's Deepti Sharma picked 6 wickets to finish third on the list.

Image: ICC

