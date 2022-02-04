'Unbelievable Technique, So Much To Learn From': Labuschagne Waxes Lyrical About Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly considered as one of the biggest icons of cricket and youngsters have always looked up to him as their idol while starting their cricket career, with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne not being an exception.

The Aussie star has also revealed his thoughts about learning more about the game from Sachin Tendulkar during an interaction session with the fans on Twitter.

Marnus Labuschagne on watching Sachin Tendulkar bat

During the Q& A session, a fan on Twitter asked Marnus Labuschagne about his opinion on Sachin Tendulkar. The Australian in his reply said that he still loves watching old footages of Tendulkar's batting until today and that there is so much to learn from about how he played the game.

Marnus Labuschagne eyes IPL contract

Marnus Labuschagne is currently the top ranked batter in the ICC Test rankings and is likely to be a part of the Australian team which is set to tour Pakistan after 24 years.

Interestingly, Labuschagne marked his Test debut against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium back in 2018. In that very match, the right-handed batter failed to score big and got out for 0 and 13 in the first and second innings respectively. However, he did pick up a wicket in each innings. Australia are currently placed second on the World Test Championship table with 86.6% points.

Besides the Pakistan tour, Marnus Labuschagne will also have his eyes set on the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. The mega auction is all set to get underway on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Out of the 590 players shortlisted for the upcoming mega auction, 370 are Indians and 220 are overseas players. The Australian has placed himself in the INR 1 crore base price bracket and during the Q&A session, hinted about the teams he would want to play for. He said, "Over the years, I've always loved watching RCB, CSK and MI."

Talking about Labuschagne's stats in the white-ball format, the Australian star has scored 666 runs in 25 T20I matches at an average of 30.27, which also includes four half-centuries to his name. He can also contribute with the ball as his record indicates that he has so far picked up 21 wickets in 25 matches.