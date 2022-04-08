Unfortunate Anil Kumble Could Not Continue As India Head Coach: Ex-CoA Chief Vinod Rai

The year 2017 saw a major controversy erupting in Indian cricket with Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift coming out in public with the coach resigning from the position after 2017 Champions Trophy. Kumble was handed a one-year contract in 2016 but things got sour inside the dressing room resulting him in resigning from the position. Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai in his book opened up about why Kumble decided to turn down the contract extension.

Kumble-Kohli rift: Vinod Rai on Anil Kumble tenure extension

While speaking to ANI, Vinod Rai in his interview said that, 'the board wanted Anil Kumble to continue as Team India head coach and the CAC had reselected him for the coach's position. However, Kumble said that if my recommendation for the coach has happened for the second time and if there is a rift inside the team then I will only resign. It was unfortunate that Kumble could not be the coach again".

Vinod Rai on Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli maintaining silence

Vinod Rai was tasked with leading Indian cricket for three years due to the match-fixing scandal in 2013. He revealed in his interview that Anil Kumble was thought of as too much of a disciplinarian and hence the team members were not too happy with him. He also added that Kumble felt that BCCI gave more credence to following protocols and process and less emphasis was laid on how the team performed under his guidance.

Rai also talked about the way Kumble-Kohli rift was handled.

"I explained to him that considering the fact that even his earlier selection in 2016 had followed a process, and that his one-year contract had no extension clause, we were bound to follow process, even for his reappointment. And that is exactly what was done. It is indeed very prudent of captain Kohli to have maintained a dignified silence. Any utterance from him would have set off a fusillade of opinions. Kumble, on his part, too, kept to himself and did not go public on any issue that had transpired. That was the most mature and dignified manner of dealing with a situation which could have become unpleasant for all parties involved."