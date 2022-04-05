Unimpressed Bangladesh To Complain Against Umpire's 'neutral' Stand On Sledging In SA Test

The Bangladesh Cricket Broad (BCB) is planning to lodge a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the umpiring in the recently-concluded Test match in South Africa. The BCB has said that it is going to file a complaint with the ICC about umpiring and sledging that took place between players during the Test match.

The BCB alleges that the on-field umpires ignored calls when they complained about the sledging from South African players. The BCB has also called on the ICC to reinstate "neutral umpires".

BCB's Chairman of Cricket Operations Committee, Mohammed Jalal Yunus revealed to ESPNCricinfo that the board has already filed a complaint about umpiring after the ODI series and now they are planning to do it in regards to what happed in the first Test match in Durban. Yunus claimed that the match referee in the ODI series misbehaved with Bangladesh cricket team's manager Nafees Iqbal following which they submitted a written complaint.

"We have already lodged one complaint about the umpiring after the ODI series. The match referee [Andy Pycroft] had an argument with our manager Nafees Iqbal, but then we gave him a written complaint. We will lodge another official complaint about this Test match," Yunus was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo.

"Sledging definitely took place from both sides, but when they started it and took it overboard, we complained to the umpires. It wasn't acceptable. We properly condemn it. We have to accept the umpires' decisions, but the ICC must reinstate neutral umpires," he added.

South Africa vs Bangladesh

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to field first at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. South Africa scored 367 runs on the back of some solid batting performances by skipper Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma as they smashed 67 and 93 runs respectively.

Sarel Erwee also contributed by scoring 41 off 102 balls. Khaled Ahmed of Bangladesh picked a four-wicket haul, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain scalped three and two wickets respectively.

In reply, Bangladesh posted 298 runs on board, courtesy of a 137-run knock from opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Litton Das scored 41 runs off 92 balls, while Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 38 runs and finished the innings as the second and third-highest run scorers.

Simon Harmer picked a four-wicket haul to his name and Lizaad Williams scalped three wickets. In the third innings, South Africa scored 204 runs to post a target of 274 against Bangladesh. Elgar again contributed with a well-made 64 off 102 balls.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh failed to chase down the target as they were bowled out for just 53 runs in the final innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto remained the top scorer for the side as he hit 26 off 52 balls. The only other player who breached the two-digit mark was bowler Taskin Ahmed, who scored 14 runs off 17 balls.

Keshav Maharaj was exceptional with the ball for the home side as he picked 7 wickets to his name. Harmer, on the other hand, scalped three wickets. Maharaj was awarded the Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling performance.

Image: icc-cricket.com