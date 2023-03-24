Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Praises Little Girl For Stunning 'helicopter Shot' - WATCH

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology in the Government of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw took to his official social media handle on Friday and shared a video of a young girl showcasing her cricket skills. In the 43-second video shared by the Union Minister, the girl displays a plethora of beautiful shots, including the world-famous ‘helicopter shot’.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Vaishnaw mentioned that the helicopter shot played by the girl is his favorite. My fav is the ‘helicopter shot’. What’s your pick?” he tweeted. Interestingly, the same video was shared by the Sports Minister of India Anurag Thakur.

“Wonder-girl with a plenty of mind-boggling shots! Can’t pick one #Bharat ki betyaan #WomeninSports #Cricket,” wrote Anurag Thakur. Reacting to Thakur’s Instagram post, fans also mentioned that they could see the young girl playing like a great player. Check out the video of the young girl impressing netizens with her skills with the bat.

My fav is the ‘helicopter shot’☄️

What’s your pick? pic.twitter.com/q33ctr0gnH — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 23, 2023

Netizens react to the viral video shared by Ashwini Vaishnaw

Best wishes to young, talented cricketer her dream, come true Thanks for sharing video how she hitting helicopter cricketing shots honourable Union Cabinet Minister.@AshwiniVaishnaw — Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) March 23, 2023

brilliant hand-eye coordination... — Vipul Barthwal (@VipulBarthwal) March 23, 2023

I am little traditional... Through the covers ☺️ — Mangesh S Ambre (@ms_ambre) March 24, 2023

Cover drive, class

Keep it up. — MataHari (@MataHar89681451) March 23, 2023

Indeed it would be entertaining to watch her play those shots in Indian Team Jersey 💐🙏 — 🅱️e-FIT (@BefittingTweets) March 24, 2023

Lady Don Bradman reminded me of body line series. — Girish Bansude (@BansudeGirish) March 23, 2023

Indian sports reaches new peak with Women's Premier League (WPL)

The video of the young cricketer went viral at a time when India's women athletes are reaching new heights in their careers. Vaishnaw shared the video on Friday, a day which marks the first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) playoff taking place. BCCI's latest initiative WPL is a five-team tournament that kicked off on March 4 and is slated to conclude on March 26. Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz are up against each other in the WPL playoff, scheduled to be held on Friday. It is pertinent to mention that Delhi Capitals have already claimed their spot in the summit clash.