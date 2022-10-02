Universe Boss Chris Gayle Enthralls Fans As He Performs Garba, Enjoys Revelries In Jodhpur

As Navratri fever grips the country how could universe boss Chris Gayle resist himself not participating in it? Gayle and former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag among other Gujarat Giants players on Saturday celebrated Navratri by playing Garba.

Donning a red kurta, the former West Indies batter is seen showing his groves in the viral clip. "The Universe Boss @henrygayle dancing on the dhol beats to celebrate Navratri!" Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants tweeted.

The cricketers, who are usually seen in cricketing gear on the field, enthralled the fans by performing Garba in traditional outfits.

The festival of Navratri is celebrated with enormous splendour and enthusiasm across the country as people worship Goddess Durga for nine days. Devotees pray for prosperity, harmony, happiness and joy for their families and loved ones, expecting that Maa Durga showers them with blessings. The nine days of the festival depict Goddess Durga's spectacular skills in defeating the deadliest demons of that time.

Gujarat Giants are currently in Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket. The Sehwag-led side has found a place in the playoffs and will play the eliminator match on Monday at Barkhatullah Khan stadium.

Apart from Gayle and Sehwag, the Gujarat Giants squad includes Kevin O Brien, Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Yashpal Singh, Thisara Perera, Graeme Swann, Rayad Emrit, Mitchell McClenaghan, KP Appanna, Ashok Dinda, Virender Sehwag, Joginder Sharma, Elton Chigumbura, Ajantha Mendis, Stuart Binny, Richard Levi, Manvinder Bisla and Daniel Vettori.