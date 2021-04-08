Universe Boss To Smooth Criminal: See How Chris Gayle Is Celebrating His Quarantine's End

The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has joined Punjab's squad after completing his quarantine. To express his joy on the completion of quarantine, Chris Gayle flaunted his dancing skills and performed a moonwalk on late American singer and dancer Michael Jackson's famous track 'Smooth Criminal'.

Chris Gayle shared his dance video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "When you’re finally out of quarantine! Did I kill it on the dance floor? It was hard work after workout."

Punjab franchise too shared this video on its Twitter handle and wrote in Punjabi that the game of quarantine is over as your favourite Chris Gayle is out of quarantine.

Chris Gayle is one of the most widely followed cricketers, especially in India. During the IPL, people often sit tight to see the 'Universe Boss' batting. In IPL 2020, Chris Gayle had a terrific outing despite missing out on the first few games. He scored 288 runs from seven matches, at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14. His highest score in IPL 2020 was 99 which came in the loss against Rajasthan Royals. Gayle, 41-year-old will once again demonstrate that age is just a number in the upcoming edition when KL Rahul & Co take the field in their first game against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Chris Gayle is the only batsman in the league's history to retain the Orange Cap. Chris Gayle remained with Bangalore till IPL 2017 during which, he became an IPL legend. He scored five centuries for Bangalore, including his outlandish 175* in 2013. Gayle is now a part of Punjab for the IPL 2021.

(Image Credits: PTI/@PunjabKingsIPL/Twitter)