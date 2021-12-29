'Unleash Him In SA': Shastri Reveals How Kohli & Him Planned This Indian Star's Test Debut

Team India have a formidable batting line-up that could take on any bowling attack on their given day. However, over the years, the Men in Blue have formed a formidable bowling attack in Test cricket capable of taking 20 wickets in any condition. The credit for creating the pool of fast bowlers can be given to former Team India coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Looking at the current pace battery, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have been outstanding, especially in overseas conditions. Among the trio, Jasprit Bumrah has been the one whose rise has been exceptional in the red ball format. The pacer made his debut in South Africa back in 2018 and has since picked up 100 wickets, with most of the wickets coming away from home.

India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri reveals his plan to unleash Jasprit Bumrah

While speaking to Star Sports, Ravi Shastri revealed how he and skipper Virat Kohli planned Jasprit Bumrah's debut in the longest format of the game.

He said, "He knew. I made Bharat Arun call him up and let him know that be ready. You might just get a call-up. I spoke to Virat, spoke to the selectors. I said not in India… don't even bring him into the 15 in India. Unleash him straight in South Africa. And coming to Cape Town."

Since his debut in South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah has never looked back as he has gone on to become the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Mohammad Shami puts India on top

After batting collapse on Day 3, Team India needed their bowlers to step up and pick wickets to stay ahead in the match. With the ball providing movement off the pitch, Mohammed Shami took full advantage of the conditions to achieve a major milestone.

Shami constantly chipped in with wickets to put the Proteas on the backfoot. He finished with figures of 5/44 and was ably supported by Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up 2 wickets for 16 runs. Shardul Thakur failed to score runs with the bat but he compensated for the lack of runs by picking up 2 wickets in the first innings.

Image: PTI