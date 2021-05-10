Unmukt Chand Denies Ex-Pakistani Cricketer's claim He Is Eyeing Cricket Career In The USA

Former India U-19 world cup winning captain Unmukt Chand has denied the claims made by Pakistan's former cricketer Sami Aslam that he is eyeing a cricketing career in the USA. Pakistan's former cricketer Sami Aslam had claimed that Unmukt Chand along with a few other India under 19 cricketers that were his team-mates have arrived in the USA and are looking for a cricketing career here. Going by the reports of Indian Express, Unmukt Chand has totally denied the claims and revealed that he was only visiting his relatives who live in the USA.

Unmukt Chand revealed that he had just gone to the USA for a leisure trip. The India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain also revealed that he had gone to the USA to visit his relatives and during that time, he also went for a few practice sessions, however, he has not signed anything in the USA. "This trip is nothing but a leisure tour," added the 28-year-old Chand, who had been picked for the Delhi limited-overs side earlier this year.

It is to be noted that BCCI's guidelines do not allow an Indian player, contracted or non-contracted to play any sort of T20 leagues or franchise cricket outside the country before they announce their retirement. Even India's veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had to call it a day to his cricketing career in India to play in overseas T20 Leagues, while someone like Harbhajan Singh also had to withdraw his name from The Hundred’s draft.

What Sami Aslam Had Claimed?

Former Pakistani cricketer, Sami Aslam has made some startling revelations saying that a few former Under-19 India cricketers, including 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand are looking at a future playing cricket in the USA. Sami Aslam also alleged that more than 100 first-class cricketers from Pakistan are keen to move to the USA, looking to settle in the country.

"30 or 40 foreign players have arrived in America recently. A few former Under-19 Indian players have also arrived, including Unmukt Chand, Smit Patel, and Harmeet Singh," said Aslam adding, "There are many players from South Africa over here now who have played a lot of First-class cricket in their homeland. Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson is also here. The set-up and system are very impressive and well structured. USA Cricket is really putting in a huge effort to improve cricket in America and to move it forward. It will take time for them to reach the higher levels, but the standard of cricket in America is improving fast."

Who Is Sami Aslam?

Sami Aslam announced his retirement at the age of 24 after not being selected by the PCB in the 35-member squad for the New Zealand tour despite his string of solid domestic performances in the previous campaigns. Sami Aslam first came into the limelight during the PCB's Hunt for Heroes tournament in 2009. He went on to make a name for himself at the U-19 level, captaining the team and scoring 1,695 runs in ODIs at an average of 45.81 becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Under-19 ODI history. He also holds the record for the third-fastest in the world to get to 2,000 List A runs. The cricketer has represented Pakistan in 13 Tests and scored 758 runs at an average of 31.58 and in 4 ODIs, where he has scored 78 runs. Most recently, he has played three games for Balochistan in the previous edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He was dropped from the national team in 2018.

(Image Credits: PTI)