Unmukt Chand Opens Up on Move To Retire From India; spills Beans On 'unlucky' IPL Stint

Unmukt Chand, India's 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, on Friday in a shocking decision announced his retirement from Cricket in India after the tough past few years in his career. Now, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Unmukt Chand has finally opened up on his retirement and also shared his stint in the IPL during his cricketing days in India. Unmukt, who left Indian cricket at the age of 28 on Friday, has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and scored more than 4500 runs in List A cricket.

Unmukt Chand on playing in IPL

Unmukt Chand made his debut in the IPL at the age of 18 for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) and the cricketer was often compared to Virat Kohli. Chand says that playing the IPL was massive for him; however, he was not lucky during his stint.

"Playing the IPL was a massive experience for me, but I wasn't very lucky during my stint in it. I too dreamt of playing for India one day. I did realise some of those dreams with my time at India U-19 and India A. I have been abroad for the past two months, but it doesn't feel too different from home. I am playing with and against new people," said Unmukt Chand.

Unmukt will make his debut for the Strikers against the Socal Lashings this Saturday at Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in Morgan Hill, CA in a Minor League Cricket Championship. The 28-year-old cricketer has relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Cricket to support the development of the game in the United States by playing with and mentoring the next generation of American cricketers.

"There are plenty of Indians in the cricket system here, and the game is being taken quite seriously. Just the shade of blue is not the one I had initially dreamt of," Unmukt Chand added.

Unmukt Chand on decision to play in USA

Chand further stated, "These last few years have been tough. But I wasn't going to give up on cricket completely. If I wasn't getting enough opportunities to play in India, where were the next four or five crucial years of my career going to go? I still get emotional imagining that I will never get to play for India again. But I have made some special memories while playing in India."

Unmukt Chand inks multi-year deal with Major League Cricket

"I'm delighted to take the next step in my cricket career by being part of the long-term growth of American cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket. I'm excited to have the opportunity to play for the Strikers in Minor League Cricket starting this weekend and help grow the sport locally in the Bay Area, where I have already seen impressive passion for the game of cricket," Unmukt said in a statement.

The Minor League Cricket Championship is a national Twenty20 cricket competition for 27 city-based teams from across the United States, launched this summer. According to the statement, more than 200 games will take place at 26 venues, featuring more than 400 players. Minor League Cricket will provide a foundational structure for cricket in the United States, providing a pathway to Major League Cricket and the United States National Team for the nation's best players.

