Former Indian Under-19 skipper Unmukt Chand, who earlier in 2021 moved to USA to pursue opportunities in cricket, became the first Indian male cricketer to play in the Big Bash League. The 28-year-old made his BBL debut for the Melbourne Renegades against the Hobart Hurricanes.

However, Unmukt Chand did not contribute much with the bat, scoring just six runs off eight balls before becoming Sandeep Lamichhane's prey. The player attempted to clear the boundary ropes but the shot was not timed well and found the fielder at deep midwicket. The Melbourne Renegades did not capitalize on their start and lost the game despite half-centuries from both skipper Aaron Finch (75) and Shaun Marsh (51).

Not Unmukt's night tonight... Sandy gets his man! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/W3XM0yuVaa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2022

Fans took to the microblogging platform Twitter to express their disappointment and said it wasn't an ideal start for the former Indian cricketer.

Unmukt Chand gone for 6( 8)

Not an ideal start for the Indian in BBL — ArnavTalksCricket 🏏 (@TweetsByArnav) January 18, 2022

#UnmuktChand was upset that he never got the opportunity to play for India, but the man has a FC average of 31 after 67 games. That kind of performance isn't going to get you into the #India team. @vikrantgupta73 #BBL — Bee.Positive (@BhavikK11) January 18, 2022

Unmukt Chand's downfall began with the batsman's horror start for the Delhi Daredevils in the sixth IPL season where he was dismissed for a duck off the first delivery. This has been a very disappointing campaign for Melbourne Renegades. The Reds have won only three of their 13 matches and are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Unmukt Chand BBL debut: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes

The Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a brilliant score of 182/5 on board in their quota of 20 overs. Caleb Jewell (35 off 28) and Matthew Wade stitched a solid stand of 67 while D Arcy Short and Tim David finished things off for the Hurricanes.

In response, the Renegades were riding well but in the end, failed to cross the line suffering a six-run defeat after finishing 176/6 in 20 overs. Shaun Marsh 38-ball 51 and Aaron Finch 52-ball 75 set up a 101 run stand but their slow innings potentially meant the players that followed had to clear the ropes and under pressure failed to execute their shots properly.

Given that the Renegades have crashed out, they will look to end the campaign on a strong note and it will be to see if the team gives Unmukt Chand another opportunity when they take the field against the Sydney Thunders tomorrow (Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:40 AM IST).