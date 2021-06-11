Unprecedented: Shakib Al Hassan's Act Of Uprooting Stumps called 'gundagardi' By Netizens

In a never-seen-before spectacle on the cricket field, former Bangladesh skipper Shakib-al-Hassan lost his cool and displayed unprecedented aggression between the 22 yards on Friday as he led the Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League against arch-rivals Abahani Limited. The former Bangladeshi skipper and veteran all-rounder, while leading the Mohammedan Sporting Club, went on to uproot the stumps not just once but twice as he displayed his strong resentment to the umpires' decision.

Just moments after ferocious display of aggression on the field, Shakib Al Hassan's angry video has gone viral on Twitter even as the match was interrupted by rains. In the first Shakib Al Hassan viral video, the veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder can be seen snapping as the umpire turned down his LBW appeal, and the next moment he goes on to aggressively kick the stumps.

In the second incident, the Bangladeshi all-rounder can be seen walking towards the umpires from one end and goes on to violently uproot the stumps and bang them on the field. The Shakib Al Hassan throwing stumps video has taken Twitter by storm with several users commenting on the viral incident. While one user went on to claim that Shakib's reaction was 'justifed', another netizen compared the incident to Indian skipper Virat Kohli's on-field aggression whereas one called for a 'long ban' on Shakib.

Watch angry Shakib Al Hassan uproot stumps in viral video here:

Who’s this?

Is it Shakib al Hasan? pic.twitter.com/kk69rdyyod — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 11, 2021

One more... Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these... Chih... pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Here are some of the reactions:

Shakib Al Hassan has endured a slump in his form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. After the first six games, the Mohammedan Sporting Club skipper has scored only 73 runs at an average of 12.16, with a couple of ducks to his name. He failed to go big with the bat during Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as well earlier. In the ongoing match against Abahani, he managed to score 37 runs off 27 balls with one four and two sixes before being dismissed.

While Sporting Club has scored 145/6 in their first innings, Abhani had to chase a target of 76 in 9 overs as rain curtailed the game. Shakib's team Mohammedan Sporting Club went on to win the match. Last month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had issued a notice to Shakib Al Hasan-led Mohammedan Sporting Club due to a biosecure bubble breach during the ongoing Dhaka Premier League.