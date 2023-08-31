Unusual Twist In Ashes 2023 Drama, As Police Investigates Alex Carey's Family Abuse Case

The England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series was witness to a lot of controversies. The major controversy that erupted during the series was between Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey and English batter Jonny Bairstow during Day 5 of the second match played at the Lord's cricket ground. The latest edition of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series ended at a scoreline of 2-2.

3 things you need to know

Australia retained the prestigious Ashes trophy for the fourth consecutive time

England last won an Ashes series in the year 2015

England won the fifth Ashes 2023 Test by a margin of 49 runs

What happened between Jonny Bairstow and Alex Carey at Lord's?

On Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023, during the sixth ball of the 52nd over, Aussie pacer Cameron Green bowled a short ball to Jonny Bairstow which was left by him. Feeling that the umpire had called the end of the over, the English batsman went down the pitch to have a chat with his skipper Ben Stokes. However, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey was analysing the whole scenario and as soon as Bairstow left the crease, Carey hit the stumps and the visitors started to celebrate.

Jonny Bairstow went out of his crease, feeling that the ball was dead and was out of the run of play. However, the onfield umpire sent the decision upstairs and later he was given out. The incident divided the cricketing world wherein, at one end some cricket experts felt that the decision was a clear violation of sporting spirit whereas, some felt the decision to be behind the rulebooks of cricket and the decision was fair.

Alex Carey shuts down Instagram after facing family abuse

After the whole controversy, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey was forced to shut down his Instagram account for almost a week he faced a lot of trolls and backlash from the fans. The fans accused him of not playing within the spirit of the game, which later reached his family. However, the police have made a new entry into the matter and are investigating the whole issue. While speaking to the 'The Daily Telegraph', Alex Carey said:

There was a lot of nasty comments that came my way, or came the family’s way, so post incident it was pretty aggressive and something new as well. I haven’t had that animosity come my way so that was new. It’s not uncommon for us players to receive these, but there was just a few more on this occasion. But 24 hours or 48 hours after that, things simmer down and you understand you’ve done nothing wrong and nothing changes. I actually deleted Instagram for a week or so and just put the phone down and focused on being present with the family.

Alex Carey is currently part of the Australian cricket team for the five-match ODI series starting from September 7, 2023. Carey can prove to be useful for the five-time ODI World Cup champions in the 2023 edition of the tournament and could play some useful innings while batting in the middle order.