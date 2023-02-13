UP Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By UP Warriorz At WPL 2023 Auction

UP Warriorz has been bought by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. The Lucknow-based franchise was bought for a whopping 757 crores and they are looking to make a statement in the auctions. UP Warriorz has had a great start in the auction as they picked up English international Sophie Ecclestone for a whopping 2.8 crores.

Coached by Jon Lewis the onus will be on the 23-year-old all-rounder to shine with both bat and ball. Warriorz then raised their mantle to add Deepti Sharma to their fold for 2.6 crores. The 25-year-old has been one of the most consistent all-rounders in recent years.

ICC top-ranked batter Tahila Mcgrath also has gone to UP Warriorz for a sum of 1.4 crores. Known for her acceleration power Mcgrath can be a solid batter in the lower order as she has the potential to smash the bowlers all over the ground.

ALSO READ | WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates

South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail will be seen donning the UP Warriorz jersey in the first edition of the WPL as she has been picked by the franchise for 1 crore.

Players bought by UP Warriorz