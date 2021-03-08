UP Vs DEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will meet in the 3rd quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Tuesday, March 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). The UP vs DEL live stream will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Here is a look at our UP vs DEL match prediction, top picks for UP vs DEL playing 11 and the UP vs DEL Dream11 team.

UP vs DEL live: UP vs DEL match prediction and preview

Uttar Pradesh have lost only a single encounter in the tournament so far. Apart from their loss against Kerala, they have dominated their oppositions with stellar performances. They will take on the in-form Delhi in an all-important knockout fixture, and will look to go all guns blazing in the encounter.

The Delhi side did not have an ideal start to their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign as they lost to Mumbai in their opening contest of the tournament. However, they have played exceptional cricket since then. After registering four successive wins in the group stage matches, they also trumped Uttarakhand by 4 wickets in the preliminary quarter-final.

UP vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Squads for UP vs DEL Dream11 team

Uttar Pradesh Squad: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg(c), Sameer Choudhary, Upendra Yadav(w), Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Madhav Kaushik, Purnank Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Aryan Juyal, Kartik Tyagi, Rinku Singh, Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat

Delhi Squad: Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Pradeep Sangwan(c), Shivank Vashisht, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vision Panchal, Siddhant Sharma, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Lakshay Thareja, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand

UP vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for UP vs DEL playing 11

N Rana

L Yadav

P Garg

K Sharma

UP vs DEL match prediction: UP vs DEL Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: A Rawat

Batsmen: H Singh, D Shorey, A Goswami, P Garg

All-rounders: L Yadav (VC), N Rana (C), K Sharma

Bowlers: P Sangwan, S Sharma, M Khan

UP vs DEL live: UP vs DEL Dream11 prediction

As per our UP vs DEL Dream11 prediction, Delhi will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The UP vs DEL Dream11 prediction, top picks, and UP vs DEL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The UP vs DEL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

