UP Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Uttar Pradesh will take on Mumbai in the final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on March 14, 2021. Here is our UP vs MUM Dream11 prediction, UP vs MUM Dream11 team and UP vs MUM Dream11 top picks.

UP vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Amassing a record 754 runs so far, Prithvi Shaw has come back with a vengeance at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. After a terrible season in Australia saw him being dropped from the Indian squad, the 21-year-old opener proved once and for all that he was here to stay. With this form — 165, 185*, 2, 36, 227*, 34, 105* — all eyes will be on Shaw as Mumbai take on UP at the final of the tournament this Sunday and look to earn their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title. The team will be missing the hard-hitting pair of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav in this match but will be favourites nonetheless.

Battling it out with Mumbai for their second title will be Uttar Pradesh. Placed with the dominant Karnataka side in Elite Group 'C', UP finished second in the group with four wins and one loss to their name. Unlike Mumbai, UP have produced spectacular team performances to beat Delhi and Gujarat and make it to the finals. In a bit of a blow to the young side, experienced Indian bowler and UP skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar will miss this match after receiving his callup for the Indian team playing against England.

UP vs MUM playing 11 prediction

Uttar Pradesh - Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Karan Sharma (c), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav (wk), Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan

Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare (wk), Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan,

Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Solanki

UP vs MUM Key Players

Uttar Pradesh - Akshdeep Nath, Karan Sharma, Yash Dayal

Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Aditya Tare

UP vs MUM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Upendra Yadav

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw (C), Karan Sharma, Aditya Tare

Allrounders: Shams Mulani (vc), Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma

Bowlers: Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian

UP vs MUM match prediction

According to our UP vs MUM match prediction, Mumbai will win this match.

Note: The UP vs MUM Dream11 prediction and UP vs MUM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The UP vs MUM Dream11 team and UP vs MUM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: BCCI Domestic Twitter