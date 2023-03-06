UP Warriorz Kiran Navgire Writes 'MSD 07' On Her Bat And Scores Half-century Against GG

During Sunday's WPL match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, something unprecedented took place. Warriorz batsman Kiran Navgire who came in at number 3 during UP's chase brought a bat with something unusual written over it. While there was no sponsor sticker on the bat, Navgire probably gave herself psychological motivation by placing the name of none other than MS Dhoni on it. She wrote "MSD 07" on her bat.

While her bat was exceptional, her performance with it was also brilliant. The batter scored a half-century for UP Warriorz, in a situation when not only runs were needed but also with the initial loss of wickets the side wanted someone to steady the ship. She performed both duties and scored 53 of 43 balls. In her knock, she hit 5 boundaries and 2 sixes.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Match summary

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League witnessed its first last-over finish on the second day itself. During the evening encounter between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, GG put up a resilient total of 169 runs on the board. In reply, UP Warriorz had a shaky start, with three batters gone at the score of 20. Following that, Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma formed a 66-run stand together, but the partnership broke at the score of 86. Warriorz were in a spot of bother and were in complete shambles at 105/7 as Kim garth ripped apart their batting taking 5 for 36 in the process. At this juncture, with 65 still to get and only 4 overs left, the odds were against the UP franchise. However, the Australian all-rounder Grace Harris did not let her foot down and with Sophia Ecclestone managed to get 46 in the first three overs. Warriorz required 19 in the last over, and with Harris on strike, they not just achieved the target but scored 5 past the GG total. Harris smashed 24 in the last over courtesy of two sixes and two fours.

With the win, UP Warriorz have announced themselves in the WPL 2023. They will next face Delhi Capitals on March 7. As for Gujarat Giants, they haven't had the best of starts losing both their encounters. However, it is a tournament where comebacks can take place at any time so, GG will fancy their chances when they will face RCB on March 8.