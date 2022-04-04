Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table After South Africa's Win Over Bangladesh

The first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban concluded on Monday with the hosts registering a 220 runs victory after bowling out the visitors on the score of 53 runs in the fourth innings. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj outperformed all with his 7-wicket haul after bowling 10 overs as Bangladesh’s batting lineup folded after playing just 19 overs. The Proteas amassed 367 runs in the first innings, while Bangladesh managed to score 298 runs in the second before SA added 204 runs to their 69-run lead.

Meanwhile, the visitors got bowled out for the meagre score of 53 runs in the fourth innings and handed 12 valuable points to South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship. Following the win, SA stands second in the WTC standings with a win percentage of 66.66 and 48 points, having earned their fourth victory while playing in their third series of the 2021-23 cycle. In the meantime, Australia tops the standings with a win percentage of 75.00, with 72 points, having won five matches and drawn two matches in the two series they have played so far.

Where does Team India sit in the ICC WTC Points Table 2021-23?

It is pertinent to note that the Indian cricket team stands third in the standings with a win percentage of 58.33 with 77 points. Team India was won six matches so far, drawn two matches, and has faced defeats in three matches after playing four series in the current cycle. India is followed by the sub-continent teams Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who sit fourth and fifth respectively. Pakistan has a win percentage of 52.38, while the Lankan team has a win percentage of 50.00.

With that being said New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh, and England find themselves in the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth places respectively. It is pertinent to mention here that every team which wins a Test match under the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 is awarded 12 points per match, while a tie earns them six points. If a match ends in a draw, teams are awarded 4 points each, while a loss doesn’t earn a team any points.

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table:

