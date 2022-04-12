Updated ICC WTC Points Table After SA's 2-0 Test Series Clean-sweep Against Bangladesh

The South Africa vs Bangladesh second Test match at Gqeberha concluded on Monday, with the hosts earning a 332-run victory and completing a 2-0 clean sweep. South Africa amassed 453 runs in the first innings and bowled out Bangladesh in the second inning to take a 236-run lead, before adding 176 more runs in the third innings. Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj returned with the figures of the 7/40 in the fourth innings and bowled out the visitors on the score of 80 runs, handing the hosts 12 valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship points table for the 2021-23 cycle.

South Africa solidified their position in the second place of the WTC points table with a win percentage of 71.42, with 60 points to their credit. They have won five matches and lost two games in the three series they have played so far. On the other hand, Australia sits at the top of the standings with a win percentage of 75.00, with 72 points, having won five matches and drawn three matches in the two series they have played so far.

India's position in ICC World Test Championship points table

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team stands third in the standings with a win percentage of 58.33 with 77 points. India was won six matches so far, drawn two matches, and has faced defeats in three matches after playing four series in the ongoing cycle. India is followed by the sub-continent teams Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who sit fourth and fifth respectively. Pakistan has a win percentage of 52.38, while the Lankan team has a win percentage of 50.00.

Every Test win is rewarded with 12 points

With that being said New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh, and England wrap up the ICC WTC standings respectively. It is pertinent to mention here that every team which wins a Test match under the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 is awarded 12 points per match, while a tie earns them six points. If a match ends in a draw, teams are awarded 4 points each, while a loss doesn’t earn a team any points.

