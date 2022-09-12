Updated World Cup Super League Standings After Australia's 3-0 Whitewash Over New Zealand

The three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand concluded on Sunday with Australia completing a 3-0 whitewash at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns. Australia claimed a 25-run win in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand after successfully defending a total of 267/5. New Zealand was bowled out with 242 runs on the scoreboard in the final over of the match.

ICC World Cup Super League standings after Australia's 3-0 series whitewash

With the stellar win, Australia reached the second spot in the ICC World Cup Super League standings with 120 points. England currently top the points table with a total of 125 points to their credit so far. Australia have won 12 out of 18 games so far with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.785, while England sit at the top with 12 wins and 5 defeats in 18 matches.

Bangladesh and Pakistan sit at 3rd and 4th respectively with equal no. of wins as the Aussies, but lack behind in NRR. New Zealand is placed at 5th with 110 points, closely followed by India. Afghanistan and West Indies wrap up the top-8 standings in the ICC World Cup Super League.

It is pertinent to mention that top eight teams in the Super League will get a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in India. The Men In Blue have already sealed qualification as hosts. Under the Super League, each team is awarded 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a defeat.

Australia the big mover on the latest #CWCSL standings following their impressive ODI sweep of New Zealand.



Steve Smith scores a century for Australia in the 3rd ODI vs NZ

Steve Smith starred with a 131-ball knock of 105 runs, while Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey contributed with 52 and 42 runs respectively for Australia. In the second innings, Mitchell Starc returned with the best figures of 3/60, while Cameron Green and Sean Abbott took two wickets each. Meanwhile, the match also marked the final ODI appearance for Aaron Finch, who announced his retirement from the format last week.

Aaron Finch confirms departure from ODIs

Finch scored five runs in 13 balls in his final ODI appearance for the Australian team and bid adieu to the 50-over format. Finch’s ODI career lasted from 2013 to 2022, during which he amassed a total of 5406 runs in 146 games, at an average of 38.89. He also hit 17 centuries and 30 fifties in the format. He will lead the Australia T20I team in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year in October.