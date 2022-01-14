Updated World Test Championship Points Table After India Lost To South Africa In 3rd Test

South Africa beat Team India in the third and final Test by seven wickets to clinch the three-match Test series on Friday at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The Proteas defeated the Virat Kohli-led side consequently of some poor batting from Team India and some fantastic bowling from South Africa.

India surprisingly lost all their 20 wickets in the third Test via catches, the highest ever by any team. After South Africa's convincing victory against Team India, here is a look at the World Test Championship points table and where are the two teams currently placed.

WTC points table update after India vs South Africa

Following South Africa's 2-1 Test series win against Team India, they have moved up to fourth place in the World Test Championship points table with a 66.66% PCT. Meanwhile, India has dropped to fifth place with a PCT of just 49.07%. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka currently leads the WTC 2021-23 points table with a PCT of 100%.

South Africa’s brilliant series win has placed them nicely in the latest #WTC23 standings 📈 pic.twitter.com/SJkLtZVpUS — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2022

India have claimed 53 points so far by winning four Tests, losing three and drawing two. They have won three Test series in this time period and also have three penalty overs. On the other hand, South Africa has claimed 24 points so far, having won two Tests and losing just one. The first against India is the only series they have competed in during this time period.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test review

Having batted first, Team India only managed to amass 223 runs in the first innings with captain Virat Kohli leading from the front. The 33-year old smacked 79 runs off 201 deliveries, an inning that included 12 boundaries and a six. In reply, South Africa was dismissed for just 210 runs, giving Team India a lead of 13 runs.

Even though Team India took a lead into the second innings, consequently of some shambolic batting, they were dismissed for just 198 runs. Rishabh Pant was the only batter that contributed with a respectable total as he smacked a brilliant century. Meanwhile, just two other batters contributed with double figures, as Kohli and KL Rahul hit 29 and 10 runs, respectively.

South Africa chased down the target of 212 with ease as they just lost three wickets. Keegan Petersen was adjudged the player of the match as he smacked 72 runs in the first innings before adding another 82 runs in the second innings.