Updated World Test Championship Points Table After India's Mammoth Win Over New Zealand

Following India's mammoth 372-run win over New Zealand on Monday, Team India find themselves third in the World Test Championship points table. The win also meant that India had won the ICC World Test Championship series against defending champions New Zealand 1-0. India had made 3 changes coming into this game, with skipper Virat Kohli replacing Ajinkya Rahane, while Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj replaced injured Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma. Winning the toss, Kohli decided India will bat far and put a total of 325 courtesy to Mayank Agarwal's 150 and Axar Patel's maiden Test fifty which also saw New Zealand's Ajaz Patel etch his name in the history books by becoming only the 3rd cricketer ever to pick 10 wickets in a single Test inning.

In return, the Kiwis were bowled out for just 62. Ravichandran Ashwin's four-wicket haul and Mohammed Siraj's three-wicket meant that New Zealand created an unwanted record for the lowest ever Test score in an innings by any team in India.

India then sprung a surprise by deciding against enforcing a follow-on and scored 276 runs for 7 wickets (declare) in the second innings with Mayank Agarwal once again scoring a fifty to set a 540-run target for the New Zealanders.

In return, New Zealand were bowled out for 167 despite Daryl Mitchell scoring a fifty and Henry Nicholls scoring 44 runs. The 372 run defeat almost meant that the Blackcaps had suffered their biggest defeat in Test cricket history.

ICC WTC Points Table after India vs New Zealand Test series

Team Points % Points Wins Draws Loss Sri Lanka 100 24 2 0 0 Pakistan 66.66 24 2 0 1 India 58.33 42 3 2 1 England 29.17 14 1 1 2 West Indies 25 12 1 0 3 New Zealand 16.66 4 0 1 1 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 1 South Africa NA - - - - Australia NA - - - -

*As things stand, the action is underway in Dhaka between Pakistan and Bangladesh where the teams are playing the second match of their series. If Bangladesh beat Pakistan they will leapfrog above the Kiwis in the ICC World Test Championship table.

Image: Twitter/ BCCI