Upset Over Pakistan's Whitewash Against England, Ajmal Terms Babar Azam & Co 'big Flop'

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal slammed the Babar Azam & co over their latest defeat against England in the recently-concluded ODI series. Speaking on his YouTube channel following Pakistan's whitewash, Ajmal pinned the blame of Pakistan's loss on the side's bowling department as well as the middle-order batting, described it as a "huge flop." According to Ajmal, the Pakistani middle order will be unable to put up a commendable score on the board if the top order failed. Further, Ajmal claimed that Pakistan only had one or two top players on whom the entire team's success was dependent.

'India and England have two teams, we are struggling with just one'

Ajmal also made comparisons between Pakistan's current cricket structure and that of India and England. According to the 43-year-old, whereas India and England can easily field two teams because of their depth, Pakistan was fighting to survive with just one side. Ajmal criticised the policy of the current Pakistani team management and the shift in their earlier policy of fitness-first to skills only approach to recruit players and noted that both fitness and skills of players were equally important. Ajmal said Pakistan needed to include more youngsters in the side and also work on the fitness level of the current players.

Pakistan lost the third ODI match by 3 wickets with 12 balls remaining as the Ben Stokes-led side chased down the target of 332 runs with ease. Batting first, Pakistan showed a massive improvement from their first two games as they post a total of 331 runs on the board in 50 overs. Babar Azam scored a record-breaking century as he hit 158 runs off 139 balls. Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan also contributed with one half-century each as they scored 56 and 74 runs respectively.

However, this time around, the bowlers failed the Pakistani side as they couldn't stop England batsmen from scoring runs. James Vince scored a wonderful century off just 90 odd balls, while lower-order batsman Lewis Gregory scored a crucial 77. Other players, including Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes also contributed with the bat. England beat Pakistan in all three ODIs to win the series 3-0. Pakistan will now play a three-match T20I series, starting July 16.

(Image Credit: AP)