USA Team To Debut In Cricket WC; ICC Confirms Participation In T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday granted the men's cricket squad from the United States of America a chance to make their debut at the biggest cricket event i.e the T20 World Cup. The 2024 edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by USA and West Indies and the USA Men’s National Team will qualify automatically as co-hosts alongside West Indies. USA Cricket has welcomed the ICC Board's decision to give them automatic qualification. The ICC also announced the qualification pathway for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 where the USA Women’s National Team will have to come through the Women’s Global Qualifier where two spots will be up for grabs.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to make their first-ever World Cup appearance

It is pertinent to note that the T20 World Cup will be the first-ever World Cup appearance for the USA squad and also the first time that North America will host such a major cricketing event. Approximately two-thirds of the 55 matches will be held in the Caribbean nation, while the remaining one-third of the matches are likely to be played in the US. According to USA cricket, there will be up to five venues, some of which are already ICC-approved for international cricket, some of which are under construction, and some of which will be repurposed specifically to host World Cup matches.

Changes to the T20 World Cup 2024

The T20 World Cup 2024 will comprise 20 teams for the first time. The tournament will see 12 teams qualifying automatically for the mega event. The top eight teams from the 2022 event will be joined by the two host Members, West Indies and the USA, plus a number of the next highest-ranked teams on the MRF ICC Men’s T20I Rankings table as of 14 November 2022. The eight remaining slots will be filled via the ICC's regional qualifiers comprising the top-two teams from Africa, Asia and Europe, along with one team each from the Americas and the East Asia Pacific groups.

In case West Indies finish in the top eight in this year's World Cup, then the top-three teams based on their ICC rankings on the cut-off date will make the cut for the T20 World Cup 2024. If West Indies fail to finish in the top eight at the T20 World Cup later this year, then the top-two teams in the rankings table will qualify for the 2024 edition.