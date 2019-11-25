USA Vs GUY Dream11 Super50 Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Details

Guyana will take on United States of America in the Super 50 Cup Day-night match which will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will be played on Monday, November 25, 2019 and will commence at 11:00 PM (IST). Let us look at the match preview, Dream11 predictions and other details.

USA vs GUY Dream11 form guide

Guyana are presently placed third in the table. They have played seven matches so far, winning on four occasions, while losing three. USA have played seven matches, and have won just one match, while losing six matches.

USA vs GUY Dream11 Top Picks

Raymon Reifer has scored 302 runs in 9 matches for Guyana. Veerasammy Permaul has 13 wickets from 9 matches while Ramaal Lewis bagged 9 wickets in the same number of matches. Monank Patel has scored 241 runs in ten matches for the USA, while Steven Taylor has scored 233 runs in ten games. Karima Gore took 15 wickets in eight matches, while Taylor has 12 wickets in ten matches.

USA vs GUY Dream11 teams

Guyana: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory, Leon Johnson, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (c) , Raymon Reifer, Chris Barnwell, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Jonathan Foo, Nial Smith.

USA: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Ian Holland, Aaron Jones, Karima Gore, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Nisarg Patel, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson

USA vs GUY Dream 11 team

Wicket-keeper: Kemol Savory

Batsmen: Tagenarine Chanderpaul (captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Nisarg Patel, Monank Patel (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis, Saurabh Netravalkar, Karima Gore

All-rounders: Raymon Reifer, Steven Taylor

USA vs GUY Dream11 Prediction

Guyana are the favourites for the match due to their great form this season.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results from the game.