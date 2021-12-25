USA Vs Ireland: Boxing Day ODI Called Off As Umpire Tests COVID Positive

The first match of the three-match ODI series between the USA and Ireland was called off following a COVID-19 case which emerged ahead of the start of the match. Earlier, both teams shared the spoils in the T20I series, with USA winning the opening match, and Ireland bouncing back to win the second match.

USA vs Ireland: COVID case abandons USA vs IRE 1ST ODI

According to the statement released by Cricket USA, the USA vs IRE 1st ODI was called off due to a positive COVID case in the umpiring team of Match Officials during the ongoing testing as a part of the series' COVID protocols. This has left all 4 of the umpires unavailable for the first ODI, with the 3 negative-tested umpires being deemed as close contacts to the one positive case.

The 2nd and 3rd ODIs, currently scheduled for the 28th and 30th of December respectively, is expected to go ahead as planned, with an alternative match official group appointed if required. USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together with the ICC to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so.

The statement read, "USA Cricket would like to thank all fans and supporters for their continued support and understanding. All ticket holders for the first One-Day International on December 26th may re-use their tickets for any additional match in the series. Alternatively, if you are unable to re-use your tickets, please send an email with your proof of purchase to media@usacricket.org and your full fee will be refunded within seven working days."

USA vs Ireland series schedule

22 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 1st T20I USA won by 26 runs

23 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 2nd T20I Ireland won by 9 runs

26 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 1st ODI Match Cancelled

28 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 2nd ODI

30 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 3rd ODI