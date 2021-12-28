USA Vs Ireland ODI Opener Postponed By A Day Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The ODI cricket series between USA and Ireland continues to hang in balance following the postponement of the 2nd USA vs Ireland match. The USA vs IRE match which was supposed to take place on December 28 has been postponed by 24 hours to December 29. According to ESPNCricinfo If the first of the remaining two ODIs cannot be played on December 29 officials from both sides are expected to agree to pull the plug on the ODI series altogether rather than playing the final ODI match on December 30. The first ODI match was earlier cancelled.

USA Cricket issue statement on the ODI series

According to the release issues by USA Cricket the ODI matches were postponed due to a small number of new positive COVID cases within the playing and support staff groups. All of the remaining players and support staff have undergone a full suite of antigen testing this evening, all with negative results. If both teams can complete an additional set of negative testing tomorrow, then the series will proceed.

The release further said that The 3 umpires who were initially deemed as close contacts to the one positive case in the umpiring group have now all tested negative, and these three umpires now await final ICC confirmation to officiate on December 29th and 30th.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo USA squad's Covid-19 situation is somewhat more complex as multiple players have tested positive between training sessions held on December 26 and 27. But at least two of those are believed to be false positives after players returned negative tests upon submitting subsequent retested samples. Another round of tests is due to be taken on Tuesday, and if there are no more new positive tests, the series is expected to finally commence.

USA vs IRE series schedule

22 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 1st T20I USA won by 26 runs

23 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 2nd T20I Ireland won by 9 runs

26 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 1st ODI Match Cancelled

28 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 2nd ODI Postponed to December 29

30 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 3rd ODI

Image: ICC/ Twitter