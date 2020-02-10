USA Vs OMN Dream11 Team News, Prediction, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Oman take on the United States in the 5th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 on Tuesday. The game is set to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The game commences at 9:15 AM (IST).

Also Read: Bangladesh U-19s Provoke India U-19s Into Ugly Spat After World Cup Final Win: Watch

USA vs OMN Dream11 Preview

Hosts Nepal🇳🇵 prove too good for #TeamUSA🇺🇲 today in front of 12,000 fans in Kathmandu taking the win by 35 runs. Oman next up for USA on Tuesday



SCORECARD: https://t.co/PMQm0FCKa1 pic.twitter.com/7wVeQxwxJn — USA Cricket (@usacricket) February 8, 2020

USA have been in good form in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. They have won six of their last ten games. They would look to turn their backs on the disappointing defeat against Nepal last time. In that match, they were bundled out for just 155.

If there is one team that has a better record than USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, it is Oman. The Gulf nation has registered seven wins in their nine games. The most recent win came against Nepal. Oman won the last encounter between these two teams, chasing down USA’s 213 in the last over with six wickets in hand.

USA vs OMN Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available

USA vs OMN Dream11 Squads

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Naseem Khushi, Badal Singh, Fayyaz Butt, Mohammad Sanuth

Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Naseem Khushi, Badal Singh, Fayyaz Butt, Mohammad Sanuth USA: Xavier Marshall, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Timil Patel, Karima Gore, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Stevenson, Nostush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel.

Also Read: SA Vs Eng: Twitterati Slam Umpires For DRS Blunder In Favour Of South Africa

USA vs OMN Dream11 Picks

Aaqib Ilyas and Aaron Jones are the top two leading run-scorers of the tournament. They are must-haves in your side. Khawar Ali and Ian Holland are also in great form and should be amongst the first names of the sheet. Zeeshan Maqsood is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, while Cameron Stevenson and Rusty Theron are also expected to be among the wickets.

Also Read: MOU Vs MWR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Schedule

USA vs OMN Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Aaqib Ilyas

– Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Aaqib Ilyas Vice-Captain –Ian Holland, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali

–Ian Holland, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali Aaron Jones and Aaqib Ilyas will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

USA vs OMN Dream11 Team

USA vs OMN Dream11 Prediction

Oman are likely to beat USA.

Also Read: ME Vs RAN Dream11 Pro50 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details