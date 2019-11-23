USA Vs WNI Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The 34th game of the 46th edition of Regional Super50 2019-20 will be played between United States and Windward Islands on November 23. The game is a 17th Group B fixture and is scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and will start at 11:00 PM IST.

USA vs WNI Match preview

Ten teams are participating in the event with Combined Campuses being the defending champions. The List A tournament features group stage matches in double round-robin format which will be followed by knockouts from November 28 onwards. Five teams are placed in each group (Group A and Group B) which includes teams from the West Indian domestic circuit as well as the national teams of Canada and the United States.

USA vs WNI Squad details

USA Squad

Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Steven Taylor (vc), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Sagar Patel, Timil Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

WNI Squad

Kirk Edwards (c), Kavem Hodge (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Dillon Douglas, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Sharmon Lewis, Desron Maloney, Shane Shillingford, Devon Smith, Emmanuel Stewart, Bhaskar Yadram

USA vs WNI Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Monank Patel

All-rounder – Steven Taylor (c), Kavem Hodge (vc), Keron Cottoy

Batsmen – Aaron Jones, Desron Maloney, Xavier Marshall, Devon Smith

Bowlers – Shane Shillingford, Cameron Stevenson, Larry Edwards

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

