Usain Bolt Reminds Kohli & De Villiers Who's 'still The Fastest Cat Around'; RCB Responds

The countdown for IPL 2021 has begun as the cash-rich tournament is all set to begin from April 9. Not only Indians but people from all around the world take a keen interest in the Indian Premier League. The IPL is considered one of the biggest domestic cricket leagues in the world. With the IPL fever taking over almost entire world, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt on Wednesday extended his support to Virat Kohli-led Bangalore team.

'...I’m still the fastest cat around': Ab de Villiers

In his tweet, Usain Bolt reminded captain Kohli and Ab de Villiers who is still the 'fastest cat around'. To show his support to Kohli's team, Bolt wore Bangalore's jersey and shared his picture in his own iconic pose.

Soon, ace batsman AB de Villiers jumped in and praised him for his speed. He said that the team knows who to call when extra runs are needed. De Villiers on his Twitter handle wrote:

Bangalore franchise too responded to this and invited the Jamaican sprinter to India for the IPL 2021. The franchise on its Twitter handle wrote:

The Red suits you, legend! Next up, catch a flight to India. We’re waiting! ðŸ™ŒðŸ¤© https://t.co/tn0GE4KZLt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

Usain Bolt is considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He is also known for his love for cricket. Earlier this year, he had posted a video on Instagram where he was playing cricket with his friends. In 2014, Usain Bolt also been to India and played a friendly match against India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

A few days back, AB De Villiers threw an open challenge to Virat Kohli in fun banter ahead of IPL. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue.

