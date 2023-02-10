'Used Pain-relief Cream': Indian Team Management Replies To Match Referee On Jadeja

India Vs Aus: Following the video that showed Ravindra Jadeja applying an ointment to his finger on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test, Indian team management has revealed that the right-arm spinner used pain-relief cream on his bowling hand. The team management has given its justification to the match referee Andy Pycroft. Jadeja reportedly applied the cream to appease his sour fingers.

After the video broke out on social media which showcased Jadeja taking a substance off the back of Mohammad Siraj's palm and rubbing it on his bowling hand, several discussions erupted on social media where users magnified every angle of the transaction. While users mulled over the act, the Australian Team did not bring the issue to the match referee's notice. However, the match referee can make independent investigations on such matters without having a complaint in place. Here's a video of what caused the controversy.

Jadeja took 5 wickets on Day 1 as India restricted Australia to 177. Australia's early dismissal meant that India would need to bat on Day 1 too, and the opnenors KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma gave India a steady start. Here's a detailed summary of what transpired at Day 1 of the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs Australia, 1st Test: Day 1

In the first innings of the match, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Australia struggled to perform and was dismissed for a mere 177 runs. India's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with their exceptional bowling skills as Jadeja took five wickets and Ashwin claimed three.

The opening batsmen for Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, were removed cheaply by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, providing India with an early advantage. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne tried to save the Australian team with their batting, scoring 82 runs together before Jadeja took three quick wickets. This was Jadeja's first international match after returning from an injury sustained during the Asia Cup last year.

Jadeja's excellent performance with the ball saw Australia go from 76-2 at lunch to 173-8 after lunch. Ashwin then returned to the field to help India bowl out Australia for just 177 runs. Indian openers Rohit and Rahul then put on 76 runs on the board before the latter was removed. At stumps on Day 1, India are 77/1. Rohit will resume batting for India on Day 2 alongside Ashwin.