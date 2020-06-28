'Used To Think He Could Work Harder': Irfan Pathan Defends Rohit Sharma's Relaxed Approach

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan defended explosive opener Rohit Sharma's relaxed approach and said that it cannot be equated to 'lack of hard work' from the Hitman. Referring to Rohit Sharma's playing style in his early days with the Men in Blue, Irfan Pathan explained why it was wrong to assume that the World Cup-winning cricketer wasn't working hard enough even though his body language suggested a "relaxed" attitude to his batting. The former all-rounder also cited domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer's case to justify Rohit Sharma's approach.

READ | Faf Du Plessis Opens Up On CSK Dressing Room's Confidence-filled Calm Atmosphere

Irfan Pathan defends Rohit Sharma's approach

"A lot of people are mistaken when they see a guy who has a lot of time and he is slightly more relaxed than compared to Rohit. Then you say he needs to work hard," Pathan was quoted as saying by Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. "... when he used to run he used to run very relaxed when he used to bat he had lot of time and we used to think why isn't he working hard but actually, he was working really hard", he said referring to Wasim Jaffer.

READ | Joe Root Wary Of Windies' Formidable Bowling Attack, Heaps Praise On Jason Holder

"Similarly with Rohit, from outside we used to think he might need to work harder, he might need to put more application," said the 35-year-old Pathan who played 29 Tests between 2003 and 2008. "He used to always talk about working hard and he used to always talk about the team first as well, that is why you see some of the results he got at the captain of the Mumbai Indians team. "He got the beating of not playing the World Cup and then came back really hard because of a strong mindset after 2012."

READ | Krishnappa Gowtham Recalls MS Dhoni Losing His Temper During An IPL Match In 2019

'Such a good player': Michael Atherton

While speaking to a daily publication, Atherton went on to say that Rohit just looks such a good player that one had thought that success will come. This was answered by the Englishman regarding Sharma's ability to translate his outstanding form in white-ball cricket to Test cricket. The ex-English skipper then mentioned that the one thing that he does enjoy watching about Indian batsmen is that they look very natural to him and are not over-coached and forced or stilted.

READ | L Sivaramakrishnan Says Chinaman Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Needs To Develop More Variations

(With PTI inputs)