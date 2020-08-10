USGC Vs BECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Dresden Live

USG Chemnitz (USGC) will face Berlin Eagles CC (BECC) in the second match of the ECS T10 Dresden this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ostrapark Cricket Ground in Germany on Monday, August 10 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our USGC vs BECC Dream11 prediction, USGC vs BECC Dream11 team and USGC vs BECC Dream11 top picks to watch out for.

Also read: RCD Vs USGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Dresden Live Game Info

USGC vs BECC live streaming: About ECS T10 Dresden

The week-long tournament begins on Monday, August 10, with the final scheduled to take place on Friday, August 14. There are only 5 teams taking part in the tournament that are RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles CC. Each team will have 8 matches to prove their worth and climb up the points table and secure a place in the playoffs.

Also Read: ECS T10 Dresden RCD Vs USGC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

USGC vs BECC Dream11 prediction and preview

This contest will be the second match of the day for USG Chemnitz. On the other hand, Berlin Eagles will be playing the first of their three matches of the day with the team looking to open their campaign with a victory. By winning the match, BECC will be looking to carry build on their momentum as they look to book a sport for August 14.

Also Read Tanzania APL T20 TS Vs TWT Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

USGC vs BECC Dream11 prediction: Squads for USGC vs BECC Dream11 team

USGC vs BECC Dream11 prediction: Squad for USGC vs BECC Dream11 team: USGC

Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arslan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Aslamkhan Zadran, Nouman Stanikzai, Naseer Hamid, Ali Abbas, Karan Singh, Arshad Tauseef, Chamila Bandara, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Usman Hadi, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid

Also Read: TS Vs TWT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Tanzania APL T20 Live Game Info

USGC vs BECC Dream11 prediction: Squad for the USGC vs BECC Dream11 team: BECC

Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Ravi Prakash Singh, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Saeedullah Amarkhel, Varun Sorganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Anand Vijayalakshmi.

USGC vs BECC Dream11 top picks

S Shivalingegowda

R Nagaraja

N Hamed

USGC vs BECC Dream11 team

USGC vs BECC Dream11 prediction

As per our USGC vs BECC Dream11 prediction, BECC will be favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The USGC vs BECC Dream11 prediction, USGC vs BECC Dream11 top picks and USGC vs BECC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The USGC vs BECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET GERMANY / TWITTER)