USGC Vs BSVB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Dresden Live Game Info

USG Chemnitz (USGC) will take on BSV Britannia (BSBV) in the league match of the ECS T10 Dresden tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ostrapark Cricket Ground on Thursday, August 13 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our USGC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction, USGC vs BSVB Dream11 team and USGC vs BSVB Dream11 top picks.

USGC vs BSBV Dream11 prediction and preview

USG Chemnitz has played six matches so far, out of which they have only won two so far. The team will look to put a solid effort in their two remaining preliminary matches on Thursday and both will be against BSV Britannia. On the other hand, BSVB are second on the points table and will look to beat their opponent in both the matches and confirm their place in the knockout stage.

USGC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction: Squads for the USGC vs BSVB Dream11 team

USGC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction: USGC squad

Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Ravi Prakash Singh, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Saeedullah Amarkhel, Varun Sorganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Anand Vijayalakshmi.

USGC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction: BSVB squad

Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Shubham Patil, Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das.

USGC vs BSVB Dream11 top picks

Sandeep Shivalingegowda

Gopinath Manoharan

Hitesh Thakur

Gaurav Lohia

USGC vs BSVB Dream11 team

Here's our USGC vs BSVB Dream11 top picks for USGC vs BSVB Dream11 game -

USGC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction

As per our USGC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction, BSVB will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The USGC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction, USGC vs BSVB Dream11 top picks and USGC vs BSVB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The USGC vs BSVB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)