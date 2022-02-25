Usman Khawaja Ends Perennial Association With Sydney Thunder; 'toughest Call I've Made'

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, who has been a part of BBL outfit Sydney Thunder since the very first edition of the Big Bash League in 2011 has decided to part ways with the team despite having a year left in his contract. This decision comes as the player plans to move to Brisbane to spend more time with his family with his wife also expecting their second child soon.

Speaking about his decision, Usman Khawaja said it indeed was a really hard decision to take and that for family reasons, he has to make the tough call "I hate talking about the decision I've made. It's the toughest call I've made as a cricketer because Sydney Thunder, the players, the coaching and support staff, and the club's supporters mean so much to me. However, it is for family reasons, and while I'm leaving, people who know me realize a big part of my heart will always remain with Thunder." he told cricket.com.au.

'I'll always care about the club': Usman Khawaja on Sydney Thunder

He went on to relive his best days with the team which includes winning the 5th edition of the BBL"I don't want people to think I've cut my ties with Sydney Thunder because I'll always care about the club, the players, the entire organization. I believed in Thunder, and I loved that it represented the city's western suburbs – I'm a proud 'westie', always will be - and that's why winning the title in BBL|05 was massive. I think Sydney Thunder are capable of having long, sustained success with the players they have. Thunder's biggest moments are still to come." he added.

Sydney Thunder and CNSW definitely wanted him to stay, says Michael Klinger

Cricket New South Wales' Head of Male Cricket, Michael Klinger revealed that the board had offered Khawaja a new contract but said that the player informed them of his decision which he had to take it for his family "It's disappointing because Usman is such a well-respected member of Thunder. Sydney Thunder and CNSW definitely wanted him to stay, and we offered a highly competitive contract. However, we appreciate Usman's decision has been made for his family, and we respect and support that.

"Usman leaves Sydney Thunder with our best wishes for the future. He's a foundation player who leaves a legacy as a great competitor and player, a strong leader, and someone who actively helped Thunder become the club he always believed it could be." he added.

