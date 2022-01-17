Last Updated:

Usman Khawaja Pens Emotional Note After Cummins' Mature Gesture During Ashes Celebrations

Cummins was spotted directing his players to put the drink away for a moment so that Khawaja could partake in the celebrations and pose with the Ashes urn.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Ashes 2021, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Ashes 5th Test, Australia vs England, Cummins hide champagne, cummins hide alcohol for usman khawaja, cummins

Image: Twitter/Concussion_Sub/AP


Australian captain Pat Cummins displayed a touching gesture on Sunday by stopping his teammates from spraying champagne so that Usman Khawaja could join in for a team photo with the Ashes trophy.

After sealing a win in the fifth and final match Friday evening, Khawaja, who is Muslim by faith, was seen standing on the sidelines as his teammates gathered on the stage with the Ashes trophy. Cummins was spotted directing his players to put the drink away for a moment so that Khawaja could partake in the celebrations and pose with the Ashes urn for a team photo.

Khawaja's heartfelt note after Cummins' gesture

On social media, the incident drew a lot of attention, with many people praising Cummins for his gesture. Khawaja has now responded to the incident, claiming that it demonstrates that the Australian players support him. Khawaja said "inclusivity" is really crucial in the game adding "I feel that we are trending in the right direction."

READ | Ashes 2021: Joe Root bowls a bouncer, surprised Usman Khawaja signals 'one for the over'

"If this video doesn't show you that the boys have my back, I don't know what will. They stopped their normal champagne celebrations so I could rejoin. Inclusivity in the game and our values as a sport are so important. I feel like we are trending in the right direction," Khawaja wrote on Twitter.

READ | Ashes: Usman Khawaja retains spot in playing XI for Hobart Test; Harris bows out

The video that has gone viral on social media shows Cummins asking his teammates to keep the champagne bottle aside before requesting Khawaja to come on stage. Khawaja was then seen complying with Cummins' request and jumping onto the stage to pose with the Ashes trophy.

READ | David Warner shares throwback pictures with Usman Khawaja from his childhood

As far as the Ashes is concerned, Australia retained the urn after defeating England 4-0 in a dominating five-match series that took place from December 8 to January 16. Australia retained the Ashes after winning three back-to-back games in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne. The fourth Test match in Sydney ended in a draw, while Australia won the fifth Test in Perth.

READ | Ashes 2021: Cummins hides champagne for Usman Khawaja to join celebrations post series win

Image: Twitter/Concussion_Sub/AP

Tags: Ashes, Usman Khawaja, Pat Cummins
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com