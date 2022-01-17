Usman Khawaja Pens Emotional Note After Cummins' Mature Gesture During Ashes Celebrations

Australian captain Pat Cummins displayed a touching gesture on Sunday by stopping his teammates from spraying champagne so that Usman Khawaja could join in for a team photo with the Ashes trophy.

After sealing a win in the fifth and final match Friday evening, Khawaja, who is Muslim by faith, was seen standing on the sidelines as his teammates gathered on the stage with the Ashes trophy. Cummins was spotted directing his players to put the drink away for a moment so that Khawaja could partake in the celebrations and pose with the Ashes urn for a team photo.

Pat Cummins realizing that Khawaja had to stand away because of the alcohol so he tells his team to put it away and calls Khawaja back immediately. A very small but a very beautiful gesture❤️pic.twitter.com/KlRWLprbWM — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) January 16, 2022

Khawaja's heartfelt note after Cummins' gesture

On social media, the incident drew a lot of attention, with many people praising Cummins for his gesture. Khawaja has now responded to the incident, claiming that it demonstrates that the Australian players support him. Khawaja said "inclusivity" is really crucial in the game adding "I feel that we are trending in the right direction."

"If this video doesn't show you that the boys have my back, I don't know what will. They stopped their normal champagne celebrations so I could rejoin. Inclusivity in the game and our values as a sport are so important. I feel like we are trending in the right direction," Khawaja wrote on Twitter.

If this video doesn't show you that the boys have my back, I don't know what will. They stopped their normal champagne celebrations so I could rejoin. Inclusivity in the game and our values as a sport are so important. I feel like we are trending in the right direction 🙏🏾🇦🇺 https://t.co/LrthzP9v2N — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 17, 2022

The video that has gone viral on social media shows Cummins asking his teammates to keep the champagne bottle aside before requesting Khawaja to come on stage. Khawaja was then seen complying with Cummins' request and jumping onto the stage to pose with the Ashes trophy.

As far as the Ashes is concerned, Australia retained the urn after defeating England 4-0 in a dominating five-match series that took place from December 8 to January 16. Australia retained the Ashes after winning three back-to-back games in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne. The fourth Test match in Sydney ended in a draw, while Australia won the fifth Test in Perth.

Image: Twitter/Concussion_Sub/AP