Usman Khawaja Puts Full Stop To IPL Vs PSL Debate, Names 'strongest League In World'

Australia batter Usman Khawaja reckoned that the Indian Premier League (IPL) trumps the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in terms of class and quality. The IPL started way back in 2008 and is currently into its 15th edition. The mega auction recently took place on February 12 and 13 and a number of players, both capped and uncapped, went under the hammer.

Khawaja, whose only season in the IPL was back in 2016, didn’t mince any words in saying that the T20 league in India is the best in the world at the present point in time. Back in 2016, Khawaja played for the Rising Pune Supergiant, captained by MS Dhoni.

IPL vs PSL: Usman Khawaja says IPL is the best, 'no contest between IPL and PSL'

"IPL is the strongest in the world. That's hands down. That's not really a contest there (between IPL and PSL) because at the end of the day they have all the world come to them and they also have the only league in the world that has Indian cricketers. So, it ends up becoming the best league in the world," Khawaja was quoted as saying.

In the 2022 mega auction, the southpaw registered himself at a base price of INR 1.50 crore but did not find any bids. He recently made his comeback to the Australian Test team during the Ashes and scored back-to-back tons.

As far as the PSL is concerned, Khawaja has plied his trade for Islamabad United, currently led by Shadab Khan. The southpaw was born in Islamabad before moving to Australia later. He was once the stand-in skipper of the United. Khawaja said that playing in Pakistan makes him a tad nostalgic.

"The fact that I'm playing in Pakistan is special, don't get me wrong, it's very special. It's something I've always wanted to do. I grew up down the road. There is that bit of sentiment definitely, but once the game starts you don't really think about that stuff," he added.

Khawaja is now set to take part in the three-match Test series against Pakistan. The opening Test is scheduled to get underway on Friday, March 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Karachi and Lahore will host the other two matches.