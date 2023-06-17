Usman Khawaja Roared On Day Two; Netizens Applaud After His First-ever Ton On English Soil

Why you're here: Australia is currently facing England in the Ashes 2023 days after they beat India in the ICC World Test Championship 2023. England has given a tough start to Australia on Day 1 of the competition. But the Australian team and their never-give-up mindset is something that has made them the World Test Champions recently, and they would back down in The Ashes either.

3 things you need to know

England scored 393/8 and declared their innings on the first day

On Day two of the first Test, Khawaja scores a century for Australia

England's Stuart Broad took two wickets in a single over on Day two

ENG vs AUS: Usman Khawaja scores his first century in England

Australia’s opening batter, Usman Khawaja, displayed his masterclass on the Day 2 of the Ashes 2023. He scored his first century on English soil. Khawaja and Australian opener David Warner were given the opportunity to bat by the hosts after England declared at 393 for 8 on the first day. The two batsmen finished the day at 14 for no losses. But on Day two, Warner's arch-nemesis, Stuart Broad, was quick to eliminate him from the game.

Right after the wicket, the next delivery was more shocking to witness. Broad sent World’s number 1 Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne back to the stands and left the Aussies at 29 for 2. After that, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith put up a 38-run partnership until the former Australian captain got dismissed after an LBW by English skipper Ben Stokes.

Ever see a guy say goodbye to a bat? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/gfelCK1IQc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 17, 2023

Usman stayed strong on the crease even though his partners kept on tumbling. He recorded an 81-run partnership with Travis Head. Before Moeen Ali removed Head from the game in the 46th over, both hitters had reached their respective half-centuries.

Khwaja showed his sheer calmness and balance on the pitch to maintain a positive run rate. The 36-year-old batter became the backbone of the Australia cricket team on Day 2 against England. He scored a century in the 69th over in 199 balls, smashing 12 fours and 2 sixes. Khawaja scored his fourth century against England and his 15th overall in Test cricket.

How did the fans react to the 100?

That scream absolutely gave me goosebumps. — Plank (@imtheplank) June 17, 2023

Well Played Uzzie! Love that celebration — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) June 17, 2023

Build the man a statue — The Noble Man (@sebtowns) June 17, 2023

The fans had a positive reaction and appreciated the star batsman after he kept Australia upright in the game. Netizens appreciated his passion for the game after he swung the bat in the sky and screamed in joy after completing his first 100 on English soil. The celebration was unique, and Khawaja maintained his position as day two went into Stumps.