Usman Khawaja Set To Be Snubbed AGAIN In Favour Of Shaun Marsh By Coach Justin Langer

Elite Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of Australia’s playing XI for their upcoming first Test of the four-match series against India. The dynamic batsman sustained a groin injury during the limited-overs segment against the visitors. Prodigious yet uncapped opener Will Pucovski also suffered a concussion during a three-day tour game for Australia A.

Recent injuries have forced the Australian team management to hunt for replacement openers in time for India vs Australia 1st Test, with Shaun Marsh’s name coming up from a statement issued by national coach Justin Langer.

Also Read | IPL 2021 To Be Held In India Only After BCCI Releases Schedule For Home Series Vs England?

India vs Australia 1st Test: Shaun Marsh likely to make Test return, Usman Khawaja “focusing on Thunder stuff”

On Friday, December 11, Australian head coach Justin Langer spoke with the 7NEWS network. While issuing a statement, Langer confirmed that veteran cricketer Shaun Marsh is very much in race to make into Australia’s playing XI for the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval. Speaking about 37-year-old Marsh, the Australian coach said: “You never discriminate against age. He’s doing everything possible”, thus referring to Marsh’s golden run with the bat in Shield Cricket this season (485 runs in six innings).

Shaun Marsh last played Test cricket for his country back at the Sydney Cricket Ground against India in January 2019. If he gets selected in Australia’s playing XI next week, the Western Australia captain will add another game to his 38-match Test career.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja’s name also circulated in the media, indicating that the 33-year-old Queenslander might replace one of the two injured Australian openers. However, Khawaja confirmed that he has received no such call as of now and he is only focusing for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) campaign in the meantime.

Also Read | BCCI Official Provides HUGE Update On 2 Additional Teams In Dream11 IPL 2021

Sydney Thunder gears up for BBL 2020

Also Read | Hanuma Vihari's Promotion To No.4 Fails, Inexplicable Leave Gets Him Bowled On 15: WATCH

Australia A vs India live details

Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently facing Australia A in a three-day audition game ahead of the high-profile Test series. At the end of Day 1, Australia A were bowled out for 108, to concede an 86-run first-innings lead to the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the day, scoring 55 with the bat and claiming two Australia A wickets late in the day. The action will now continue on Day 2, on Saturday, December 12.

For further Australia A vs India live updates, tune into the Sony SIX SD and HD channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for live streaming. For live scores, one can visit the official social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

Sustained pressure from the Indian quicks and Australia A have been bowled out for 108. India lead by 86 runs.



20 wickets have fallen on Day 1 of the pink ball tour game at SCG.



Shami - 3/29

Bumrah - 2/33

Siraj - 1/26

Saini - 3/19 pic.twitter.com/imsodze0eB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

Also Read | Suresh Raina Gives MASSIVE Update To Fans On Dream11 IPL 2021 Participation

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.