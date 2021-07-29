Usman Khwaja Now Reckons PSL Is Equal To IPL And Other Leagues; Sour Grapes Much?

Australia's cricketer Usman Khwaja reckons that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other T20 leagues around the world in which he has played. While many cricket experts reckon that the IPL is by far the best T20 league in the world including Pakistan's speedster Wahab Riaz, Usman Khwaja who recently performed in the PSL compared both the leagues on his YouTube channel.

'PSL is just like IPL & other T20 leagues': Usman Khwaja

Drawing comparisons between all the T20 leagues of the world, Usman Khawaja said, "There were some issues in the first leg of PSL, but in its second leg which took place in the UAE the logistics were up to the mark. Whenever I go to other tournaments similar kinds of things happen which tell you if the tournament is good or bad. When I see in other T20 leagues like Vitality Blast, IPL, BBL, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just like them."

Usman Khwaja also went onto say that he has not been told by anyone to lavish praise on the PSL and he himself giving Pakistan's T20 league a 'thumbs-up'.

Usman Khwaja was part of the Rising Pune Supergiants (no longer part of IPL) in 2018. However, he went unsold in the 2019 editions, and ever since the Australian cricketer has not been part of the Indian Premier League.

'PSL Can't Compete With IPL': Wahab Riaz

Earlier in May 2021, veteran Pakistani speedster Wahab Riaz had weighed in on the debate after being associated with his home-grown T20 league of which he has been a part of since 2015. Downplaying the comparison between the two T20 leagues downright, Riaz had said that both the leagues can't be compared as the Indian tournament remains far ahead in the race of T20 leagues in the world.

BCCI Releases Full Match Schedule, Venues, Timings

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule for the remaining matches of IPL 2021, which is slated to be held in the UAE. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The cash-rich league will re-start on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame.

(Image Credits: AP/@ThePSLT20/@IPL)