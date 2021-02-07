Uttarakhand Disaster: Cricketers Express Distress, Pray For Success Of Rescue Operations

Praying for the people of Uttarakhand, Indian cricketers took to Twitter on Sunday to express their distress over the glacier burst in the state. Veteran batsman Suresh Raina and former opening batsman Virender Sehwag sent their prayers to Uttarakhand, sharing emergency helpline numbers to those who needed any kind of help. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, a native of Uttarakhand, had also expressed his condolences to those affected by the calamity, hoping for successful rescue operations.

Distressing news coming from #Uttarakhand about a glacier burst. Praying for everyone’s safety in the affected areas. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 7, 2021

Prayers with the people of #Uttarakhand.



If you are stuck in any affected area and need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number at 1070 or 9557444486. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2021

My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 7, 2021

Stay strong people of #Uttarakhand 🙏🙏 praying for everyone’s well being.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 7, 2021

Uttarakhand glacier burst

In a shocking incident, a glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning. Several houses have been destroyed and casualties are feared, while hundreds are missing with rescue operations underway. The state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. While the Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged, as per the latest reports, water flow in the Alaknanda river has become normal past the Nandprayag region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government to tackle the flood. Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The ITBP has rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli. Army helicopters are on an aerial recce. A 30-bed hospital has also been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with the emergency.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has shared emergency contact numbers for help- 1070, 1905, and 9557444486 and has urged people to maintain calm.

(With Agency Inputs)

