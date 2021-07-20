Uzbekistan Starts Construction Of First Official Cricket Stadium In Tashkent; See Pictures

With the International Cricket Council's(ICC) announcement on the mega-expansion of world cricket, Uzbekistan has made its move to promote the game in their nation. ICC, in June, had announced that the men's T20 World Cup will comprise 20 teams and will be held every two years in the ICC's next commercial cycle from 2023-2031. Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan president Aziz G. Mihlievhas shared pictures of the construction of the country's first cricket stadium.

Uzbekistan starts construction of the first official cricket ground

Sharing pictures of stadium construction photos, Aziz G. Mihliev wrote, "Uzbekistan Cricket Federation started the construction of The First official Cricket Ground in near Tashkent, Uzbekistan!" See Pictures here-

As per the ICC's official release, in November 2020, the Uzbekistan Cricket Federation (CFU) CEO had visited UAE for a series of important meetings. He met the executive board of the Asian Cricket Council in Dubai, to discuss potential membership for Uzbekistan. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) were slated to visit Uzbekistan to inspect their on-field facilities in Tashkent early in 2021.

Mihliev completed the trip with a visit to the ICC offices, where he met regional development officer Iqbal Sikandar. Mihliev reported on the CFU’s development efforts, and Sikander offered advice to assist Uzbekistan in continuing to build towards ICC membership.

ICC's mega-expansion plans for T20 World Cup

The men's T20 World Cup will comprise 20 teams and will be held every two years in the ICC's next commercial cycle from 2023-2031. The format of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will consist of four groups of five, with the top two from each group going through to a Super Eights stage, followed by the knockout stages of semi-finals and a final. While the Champions Trophy will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final.

