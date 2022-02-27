Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is widely known for his sense of humor and cricket fans witnessed another such instance during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. The Men in Blue sealed the three-match series against Sri Lanka 2-0, by winning the 2nd T20I. India was in the middle of their chase of the first innings target when Rohit was spotted sipping a cup of coffee in the Indian dug-out. The skipper upon realizing that the camera has been panned towards him offered his coffee to the cameraman before smiling and turning away.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle on Saturday to share the clip of Rohit’s hilarious gesture towards the cameraman. The video quickly went viral on social media as Indian cricket lovers reacted to suggesting the perfect side-dish for the coffee. A fan asked Rohit to hand over a few ‘burgers’ or ‘vada pav’ as well. At the same time, there were many other reactions to the Indian skipper.

Watch Rohit Sharma sipping coffee:

Just what you need in the cold Dharamsala weather ☕️@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/xUgz8W9ERR — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022

How did the netizens react to Rohit Sharma's gesture?

Handover few burgers / Vada pav as well 🥵 — misfit` (@d1ksha__) February 26, 2022

The player behind the captain has my heart ❤️ — Mandakini (@mandakini_) February 26, 2022

If God asks me for a wish, then I will make this real.#Myalltimefav Rohit Sharma asking for coffee in 2nd T20I.#RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/9bxB2HctXU — Harsh Raj (@CRICKETIN6) February 26, 2022

Rohit be like: Do you want hot coffee 😂#INDvSL — Shravan 🔔 (@scrolling777) February 26, 2022

Rohit sharma just offers me his coffee during the match live — Shubham Dubey (@stupendousDubey) February 26, 2022

Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja guide India to victory

Coming back to the match, India ended on the winning side in the second T20I by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 184 runs with almost three overs remaining in the match. Shreyas Iyer finished off the match with the unbeaten knock of 74 runs from 44 balls, with Ravindra Jadeja (45* runs off 18 balls) on the other end. Sanju Samson also contributed with the knock of 39 runs off 25 balls. India sealed the three-match series 2-0 by winning on Saturday at Dharamshala.

The five bowlers used by Rohit Sharma in the first innings returned with one wicket each as Jasprit Bumrah returned with the best figures of 1/24. Jadeja contributed with one wicket after leaking 9.25 runs per over, while Chahal returned with figures of 1/27. Sri Lanka’s first innings score was boosted by the skipper Dasun Shanaka’s late knock of 47* runs off 19 balls while Gunathilaka’s opening partner Pathum Nissanka scored 75 runs off 53 balls.

(Twitter Image: @BCCI)