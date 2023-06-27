Van Beek Smashes 30 Runs In Super Over Against Jason Holder To Shatter WI Hopes - WATCH

Why You Are Reading This: Netherlands registered their third win at the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers with a sensational win over West Indies on Monday. Chasing 375 runs, the Dutch side managed to level the scores at 374 runs in the second innings, taking the Group A match into a super over. Logan Van Beek then smashed 30 runs in the super over as Netherlands defended the target to win the one-over eliminator.

3 Things You Need To Know

Logan Van Beek scored boundaries off every ball in the super over

West Indies could score only 8 runs in the super over, losing 2 wickets

This was the third-ever super over in ODI cricket’s history

Logan Van Beek stars for Netherlands in super-over win

Star Dutch allrounder Logan Van Beek walked out to bat in the super over for the Netherlands and wasted no time to make his intentions clear. Facing an experienced Jason Holder, Van Beek started off the super over with a four and smashed a six to score 10 runs off the first two balls. He then smashed another four, before hitting Holder for two consecutive sixes and finishing the super over with yet another four.

This meant the Netherlands set a target of 31 runs for the Caribbean side in the one-over eliminator. Van Beek was then handed the responsibility of defending the total, as he started by conceding a boundary to Johnson Charles in the first ball. After taking two singles in the next two balls, West Indies lost the wicket of Johnson Charles in the fourth ball. Van Beek then removed Jason Holder in the fifth ball to secure the super-over win. Here’s a quick look at Logan Van Beek’s sensational effort.

Earlier during the coin toss, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first. West Indies reached 374/6 in the first innings, courtesy of multiple individual efforts including an unbeaten 104 off 65 by Nicholas Pooran. In the second innings, the Dutch side leveled the score after Teja Nidamanuru led the chase by scoring 111 off 76. Van Beek earlier hit 28 off 14 balls.