Van Der Dussen Trumps Virat Kohli, Babar Azam's Record By Miles With Ton Against Pakistan

Continuing his fine form in limited-overs cricket, Rassie van der Dussen on Friday, notched up an impactful century to anchor South Africa's innings in the first ODI against Pakistan at home. Playing a second-fiddle to David Miller in their over 100 partnership, van der Dussen began slow but ensured that South Africa cross 250-run mark as held his ground till the very end of the innings. Off his 134 deliveries, Dussen scored 123 runs with 10 fours and 2 maximums, notching up his maiden ODI ton.

Courtesy of his brilliant innings on Friday, Dussen trumped the record of India and Pakistan talismans Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, respectively. With an ODI average of 83.00 now to his name, Dussen smashed the record of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam by a mile, who had been topping the charts until today. While the Indian skipper has an ODI average of 59.07, he is followed by Babar Azam on the list who holds an average of 55.93. Meanwhile, West Indies' Shai Hope has an average of 83.74 in ODIs.

"Tough situation today, with early wickets, but it's a proud moment to help the team under pressure. The wicket was sticky up front, which is the case in a day game, so we knew it would eventually get better, and we have got a pretty decent score. I'm sure our bowlers are going to come out and make it hard for them," said Dussen after his innings. The 32-year-old has played 22 ODIs for the Proteas so far and has scored 830 runs.

"We had to rebuild, and on a wicket like this, it was spongy, and two-paced, and boundaries weren't coming easily. David played a great 50 off 50 knock, and that was very important too. I think this is a good score. The wicket gets better to bat on later in the day but if our guys come and hit the right length, which is the test length, you never know what a few quick wickets can do," he added. While Dussen scored 123 runs, David Miller smashed a swift half-century making a significant contribution to the Proteas innings.\

In response, Pakistan were jolted with a huge blow as Kagiso Rabada clean bowled Fakhar Zaman early in his innings. However, skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq stitched an important partnership, steadying the chase. While Azam brought up his century before falling to Andrich Nortje, Imam-ul-Haq continues to hold one end and has cored 67 runs off 75 balls. Pakistan need 88 runs off the remaining 18 overs.